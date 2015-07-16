Blake Lively is certainly enjoying the benefits of breastfeeding.

The 27-year-old actress Instagrammed this pic of herself in a bikini on Thursday, breastfeeding her daughter James in a picturesque setting. Blake's currently in Bangkok, filming her latest movie, All I See Is You.

"The PERKS of breastfeeding," she joked about the cleavage-baring shot.

The stunning Age of Adaline actress also showed off her "bronde" hair -- blonde mixed with brunette -- hashtagging the close-up, "#YesThatsRiceInMyHair #BlondevsBronde #BrondeJamesBronde."

Blake gave birth to her first child with husband Ryan Reynolds last December. In April, she talked about how life has changed for the new parents.

"Everything is different, you know?" she told Michael Strahan and Kelly Ripa on Live! With Kelly and Michael. "You see a balcony and you're like, 'Oh, my God! The hotel needs to demolish this balcony because my child can't go anywhere near it.' So everything is just so much more heightened."

"We're crying all the time for no reason," she joked.

