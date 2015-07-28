Blake Shelton has removed all of Miranda Lambert’s belongings from his Oklahoma ranch home, and placed her possessions on the front porch. As Gossip Cop reported, Shelton and Lambert announced their divorce on July 20 after four years of marriage.

Bags and boxes filled with Lambert’s clothing and other personal items now sit on Shelton’s porch. Shelton wasn’t home at the time her belongings were removed from inside the house, but when a member of his staff informed him that Lambert’s stuff was still in his house, he instructed workers to pack her things up and place them outside to be taken away by a U-Haul. Lambert is reportedly moving to their Nashville home, which they bought in 2014.

Last week, the ex-couple released a joint statement about their divorce, saying, “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”