Blake Shelton is still smiling just days after he and Miranda Lambert announced they had divorced.

On Thursday night, the 39-year-old country crooner shared a pic on Twitter of him posed with his agent. In the selfie shared with his 12.9 million followers, Shelton is smiling from ear to ear.

"Hanging out with my @Lauriepoz," he captioned the pic. "She's so weird."

The picture comes a day after he returned back to work on season nine of The Voice.

"Back to work filming @NBCTheVoice today. Wonder if I'm gonna be the only one who rolls in a full ice chest....?" he posted Wednesday.

Prior to this post, Shelton broke his silence on social media by tweeting about a particularly tough workout. "Just got off the treadmill. This calls for a drink. Bitch..." he tweeted on Tuesday.

Shortly after posting that message, Shelton removed Lambert's Marie Claire magazine cover as his Twitter cover photo, replacing it with a pic of himself performing.

Lambert also replaced her profile picture of her and Shelton with a promo pic for an upcoming show in Nashville.

Shelton's ex also seems to be in good spirits since the divorce news. Lambert, 31, looked gorgeous when she showed up at her friend Ashley Monroe's album release party at The Basement in East Nashville on Wednesday.

Wearing a figure-flattering black dress, a source exclusively told ET, "Miranda looked amazing -- was smiling, happy, dancing, singing. She is having a great time and is here to support a very good friend." (She knew every word to Monroe's love song, "Has Anybody Ever Told You," co-written by Tyler Cain.)

The pals even took the stage together for a sweet rendition of Lambert's hit, co-written by Monroe, "Heart Like Mine."

Both Lambert and Shelton have been dodging cheating accusations ever since news broke of their split.

