Six bliss! "Blossom" alum Jenna von Oy is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Brad Bratcher, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The 37-year-old actress and Bratcher tied the knot in 2010. Their new bundle of joy will soon join their 2-year-old daughter Gray Audrey.

Oy, for her part, isn't showing much of a baby bump just yet. On June 16, the star seemed to strategically cover her stomach as she reunited with her former "Blossom" costars 19 years after the series finale. (Oy played Blossom's comedic sidekick Six LeMeure in the NBC sitcom from 1990 to 1995.)

"Check us out on @HubTVNetwork on July 7th! Older, but still together!!" Oy wrote. The star wore a baggy long-sleeve shirt as she posed with old friends Mayim Bialik (Blossom Russo), Joey Lawrence (Joey Russo), and Michael Stoyanov (Anthony Russo). The four were on hand to shoot promos for the '90s series, which is headed for syndication.

Up next, Oy and her husband will be featured in the July 15 episode of ABC's "Wife Swap."

