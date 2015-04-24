It's safe to say Beyonce and Jay Z's adorable three-year-old daughter Blue Ivy had quite the good time at her grandmother Tina Knowles' wedding last week to actor Richard Lawson.

Beyonce shared a few super-cute pictures of Blue Ivy celebrating the happy occasion on her website, in which her daughter sports a poofy white tulle dress, a tiara and wore her hair in adorable buns. Check her out all smiles with her dad Jay Z, her cousin Daniel Julez, her aunt Solange and her uncle Alan Ferguson.

Blue also hit the dance floor during the night, keeping close to Jay. Have you ever seen the "Holy Grail" rapper look this happy?!

But perhaps the fiercest dance of the night belonged to Blue and Solange, who judging by this pic, had all of their fellow wedding guests in a spell.

Tina and Richard -- who've known each other for 33 years before their relationship turned romantic a year and a half ago, following her 2011 divorce from Matthew Knowles -- wed aboard a yacht in Newport Beach, Calif., on April 12. According to the bride herself, it was Blue Ivy who convinced them to tie the knot!

"[In September] we went on a boat with Beyoncé and Jay Z for her birthday, and when we came out one night dressed to go to dinner, Blue said, 'Oh, ya'll look beautiful. When are ya'll getting married?'" Tina recently told People. "Richard said, 'Oh, Blue, soon. Do you approve?' And she said yes. That's the first time we talked seriously about getting married."