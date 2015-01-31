No drugs were reportedly found in Bobbi Kristina Brown’s home after the 21-year-old was found unconscious in her bathtub on Saturday, Jan. 31. According to TMZ, police executed a search warrant at the residence in Roswell, Ga. Their search turned up no illicit substances. It has not yet been disclosed whether Brown had drugs in her system when she was hospitalized.

Brown was found face down in the tub, which reportedly had enough water in it for a bath. When Brown’s husband Nick Gordon and a friend discovered her, Brown was not breathing. They performed CPR and called 911. Police and paramedics responded to the scene, performed life-saving measures, and transported Brown to North Fulton Hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

Next month marks the three-year anniversary of the death of Brown’s mother, Whitney Houston, who died in a bathtub at her suite at the Beverly Hilton Hotel before the Grammys. There have been conflicting reports as to Brown’s current emotional health, and whether it had anything to do with today’s medical emergency. At this point, there is no evidence of a drug overdose, accidental or otherwise. Local authorities are still investigating the incident.