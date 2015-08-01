Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s aunt Leolah Brown was reportedly thrown out of her funeral on Saturday, after an alleged outburst that led Tyler Perry to step in.

As Gossip Cop reported, the Houston and Brown families gathered Saturday morning at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia for a private service. Close friends were also in attendance, including Perry. Both sides of the families have been feuding for years, but tensions became especially high over the last few months due to Brown’s tragic situation.

And Leolah apparently hit her boiling point during the proceedings. According to TMZ, Pat Houston was about to speak when Leolah yelled out, “Pat, you know you are wrong for this!” The site reports security immediately stepped in to escort Leolah out of the service, and Perry followed in hopes of calming her down.

It’s not clear if Leolah was let back in. Outside the church, Leolah spoke to the press, slamming Pat. The families are expected to reconvene on Monday for Brown’s burial in New Jersey.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Leolah has been feuding with Pat throughout Brown’s entire crisis. She’s ranted numerous times on Facebook about Pat allegedly being a money-hungry “beast,” and has even suggested Pat “murdered” both Brown and Whitney Houston. In her most recent comments, she slammed Pat this week for asking mourners to send donations to her Marion P. Foundation (see below).

Leolah has not yet commented on the reported funeral incident. In June, as Gossip Cop reported, Bobby Brown’s attorney hit back at a report that claimed he was feuding with his sister. Gossip Cop will continue to have updates.