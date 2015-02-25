Bobbi Kristina Brown is being slowly taken off the medication that keeps her in a medically induced coma, according to a new People report. The 21-year-old is not being taken off life support.

The outlet says doctors have made the decision to bring Brown out of her coma in order to get a clearer picture of just how dire her situation is, nearly a month after she was found unresponsive in her bathtub. A family source is quoted as saying, “We’re all hoping and praying that this will give us some answers.”

Again, Gossip Cop must stress that Brown is being removed from life support at this time. She remains on a ventilator and feeding tube. And Brown’s family understands that the decision to end her medically induced coma does not necessarily mean there will be a major development in her status.

There has been ongoing drama surrounding Brown and her family as she fights for life in a Georgia hospital. Bobby Brown, her father, has been engaged in a war of words with her romantic partner, Nick Gordon, over Gordon’s access to Bobbi Kristina and suspicions over his possible involvement in her medical emergency.