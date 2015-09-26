Bobbi Kristina Brown's cause of death has been determined, but a judge has ordered the findings sealed due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

In a statement, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says, “The Fulton County Medical Examiner has classified the cause and manner of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death based on information available as of September 25, 2015. However, a Fulton County Superior Court Order dated September 25, 2015 has been received Sealing the Autopsy Report and ordering the Medical Examiner to not release any further information to the public. The Fulton County District Attorney and Roswell Police Department have been informed of the Medical Examiner’s findings. No further information will be available from the Medical Examiner at this time.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Brown died in late July, months after she was found unconscious and face down in a bathtub in the Atlanta-area home she shared with Nick Gordon. A preliminary autopsy report said there was “no obvious underlying cause of death” and “no significant injuries,” but it’s possible that has changed. Even before her death, officials were looking at Gordon’s potential criminal involvement.

In a civil lawsuit filed by Brown’s conservator, Gordon has been accused of giving her a “toxic cocktail” before dragging her body to the bathtub and putting “her face-down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage.” In his recent legal response, Gordon’s camp has disputed that version of events, maintaining he played no part in the incident.