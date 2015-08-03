Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death photo has reportedly been sold to a tabloid for $100,000. It’s not yet clear which publication bought the photo, which was secretly taken of her in a coffin, but supposedly it was snapped at the 22-year-old’s viewing on Friday, one day before her funeral at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia.

While the person responsible for taking the photo has not been identified, TMZ reports that the Brown and Houston families are blaming each other for the unauthorized image. As Gossip Cop reported last month, a photo of Brown in her bed at an Atlanta-area hospice center was being shopped around to media. The photo was said to have been taken by one of her extended family members.

The person who took that photo was never publicly identified, and it’s not clear whether the Brown and Houston families suspect that same person of also surreptitiously snapping a picture of Brown in her casket. It was also reported at the time that the family member was trying to sell the hospice photo for $100,000.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, a similar incident happened to Brown’s mother Whitney Houston back in 2012 when the National Enquirer published a photo of the singer in her open casket.