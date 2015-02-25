Doctors attempting to bring Bobbi Kristina Brown out of her coma by taking her off certain medications have been forced to re-induce the coma because Brown began to have seizures. As Gossip Cop reported, medical personnel at the Georgia hospital where Brown is fighting for her life had decided to gradually end her coma in order to have a better idea of the 21-year-old’s status and prognosis. Not long afterwards, however, Brown began to seize, and doctors opted to put her back on the sedatives.

As Gossip Cop previously noted, Brown was not removed from life support. She remained on a ventilator and feeding tube. She was, however, taken out of the medically induced coma, but as a result of the seizures, Brown was put back into that state.

Brown was placed in a medically induced coma shortly after being taken to a hospital a little more than three weeks ago when she was found in the bathtub of her Roswell, Georgia home face down and unconscious. Since then there have been conflicting reports about the severity of her condition. While some family members tried to paint a rosier picture, doctors have presented a much bleaker prognosis, noting Brown sustained a sizable loss of brain function because of oxygen deprivation.

Against the backdrop of it all, Nick Gordon and Bobby Brown have gone back forth over her boyfriend’s desire to visit Bobbi Kristina. Gordon has said that if he’s allowed to visit his girlfriend, she will hear his voice and “wake up.” Sadly, it seems like it will take a lot more than that.