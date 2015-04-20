Bobbi Kristina Brown is not out of her coma, despite her father Bobby Brown using the word “awake” to describe his ailing daughter while on stage over the weekend. There’s been a lot of confusion about what he meant, and Gossip Cop has exclusively learned the sad truth that Bobbi’s status is unchanged.

While performing in Texas on Saturday, Brown emotionally told the crowd, “I can say today, Bobbi is awake. She’s watching me.” The audience cheered, and many outlets interpreted the performer’s remark to mean that Bobbi had emerged from the coma she’s been in since late January. Bobbi’s aunt Tina also fueled speculation, writing on Facebook, “[Bobbi] woke up and is no longer on life support!!!!!:):)God is good!!thanks for your prayers,,still a process,but she is going to be ok:):):):).”

But as many suspected, Brown’s words were figurative and not literal. Nor was Tina’s update accurate. A source close to the family tells Gossip Cop exclusively of Bobbi, “Her condition has not changed since she was admitted to the hospital.” She’s not awake.

The 22-year-old has been in a medically-induced coma and on life support for nearly three months since being found unresponsive in her bathtub in Georgia in January. Doctors did try to bring her out of the coma several weeks later, but she began to have seizures, and she was returned to a sedated state.

Gossip Cop will continue to have updates about Bobbi Kristina and her family.

