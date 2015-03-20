Bobbi Kristina Brown has been moved from Emory University hospital to an Atlanta rehab facility, but she remains in a coma and on life support. Gossip Cop hears she was transferred to the new facility because there was no change in her condition and nothing more the hospital, with its limited number of beds, could do to improve her state nearly two months after she was found unconscious and face down in a bathtub in her home.

Despite unconfirmed reports about the family meeting to decide when Bobbi Kristina should be removed from life support, her father Bobby Brown is still praying for a turnaround. A family insider tells Gossip Cop exclusively, “It’s not like with a spouse where the husband or wife has had a talk about what to do [in a situation like this]. When it’s your child, there’s never that [type of] talk, and you’re always holding out hope.”

We hear Bobbi Kristina will receive the same type of care as if she were still in the hospital. As Gossip Cop previously reported, a month ago doctors attempted to take Bobbi Kristina out of her medically induced coma to get a better sense of her status and prognosis, but it resulted in her suffering seizures. She was then quickly put back on the sedatives.