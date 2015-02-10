Despite Bobbi Kristina Brown being on life support and her doctors indicating that her current state is irreversible, her cousin Shayne Brown says she’s “getting better.” Shayne and his mom Tina, who is Bobby Brown’s sister, sat down with “Entertainment Tonight,” and painted a very different prognosis for Bobbi Kristina Brown, who was placed in a medically induced coma after being found unconscious and face down in a bathtub in her Roswell, Georgia home a little more than a week ago.

While Gossip Cop has been told on good authority that Brown’s recovery would be “nothing short of a miracle” and her status remains grim, Shayne Brown tells the entertainment show that his cousin is “progressing,” but asks that people “continue to pray” for her recovery. Incredibly, when asked where Tina and Shayne see Brown in a month, the aunt of the 21-year-old says she can envision the whole family being with Brown on the “Fiji Islands, something, on the beach.” She also says she believes Brown will lead a full life again, to which her son Shayne adds, “Krissy will be good. Everything will be alright.”

On Monday, approximately 300 friends, family members, and supporters of Brown gathered in Riverdale, Georgia for a candlelight vigil called “Shining a Light for Healing” during which there were plenty of songs and tears. All came praying for some form of divine intervention to restore Brown back to health.

