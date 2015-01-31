Following breaking news that Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Saturday, a source close to the family tells ET, "It doesn't look good."

Brown, who was revived on scene by local medical officials before being taken to North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Ga., was initially found unconscious in a bathtub by her husband, Nick Gordon, and a friend.

The incident sounds eerily similar to the death of her mother, who was found dead in a Beverly Hills hotel bathroom in 2012.

The same source tells ET it was "no coincidence" that she was found in circumstances similar to those of her mother's death, and that her troubles are "a lot deeper than everyone can see."

Houston's death was later ruled an accidental drowning, but officials said the effects of heart disease and cocaine use also contributed to her death.

Bobby Brown, who was not in Atlanta at the time of the incident, is on his way to be with his daughter.