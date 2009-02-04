Bobby Brown is getting ready for a New Edition. The R&B singer is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Alicia Etheridge, reports Celebrity Baby Blog. "There aren't too many details out there right now, but we do know he is very excited, as Bobby is big on family," reads a statment from Brown's agent. "The sex of the baby is not known yet, and we can confirm she is four months along." It will be the couple's first child together. They've been dating since 2007. Brown, who celebrates his 40th birthday on Feb. 5, was previously married to singer Whitney Houston, with whom he has a daughter, Bobbi Kristina, 15. He also has three other children -- Landon, LaPrincia and Bobby, Jr. -- from previous relationships. Brown is a Grammy-winning R&B artist who started out with boy band New Edition before launching a successful solo career. He revived his public image somewhat with the Bravo reality show "Being Bobby Brown," on which he appeared with Houston.