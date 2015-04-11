Bobby Brown made his first public appearance this weekend since the hospitalization of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who remains in a medically-induced coma.

Brown was appearing as part of the Soul Food Festival near Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening, and he was emotional when he spoke about the difficult few months he and his family have experienced.

"I must tell y'all ... this feels really, really, really good," Brown told the crowd.

The 46-year-old singer -- who, up until this point, had been by his daughter's side since she was hospitalized in late January -- expressed his gratitude to the festivalgoers, who were enthusiastic with their support.

"I want to think all y'all for coming out tonight and supporting me and my family," he continued, before getting noticeably emotional.

"Rough times are rough times. Hard times are hard times. I don't know what the hell I'm going through right now but I'm giving it to God and lettin' him deal with it," he said.

Even though Brown was candid about his current struggles, the show must go on.

"There's only one thing I ask of y'all tonight, just enjoy yourselves tonight," Brown said.

This won't be the only public appearance Brown has booked. He is reportedly slated to perform several tour dates in Australia in May.

Bobbi Kristina, who was resuscitated after being found unconscious face-down in a bathtub on Jan. 31, has been on a ventilator since shortly after arriving at North Fulton Hospital in Roswell, Ga.

She was later transferred to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, before being moved to a rehabilitation center. She turned 22 on March 4.