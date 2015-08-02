Bobby Brown’s wife Alicia Etheredge suffered a second seizure hours after Bobbi Kristina Brown’s funeral. Etheridge was rushed to an Atlanta hospital after the incident on Saturday. As Gossip Cop reported in 2012, Etheredge had once before had a seizure while in Florida.

Gossip Cop is working on an update, but what we know is that Etheridge was in an Atlanta hotel with several other family members after the funeral service for Bobbi Kristina when the symptoms of a seizure began. Emergency services were immediately called, and Etheridge was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. It appears, with some help, Etheridge entered the hospital on her own two feet. It is unclear, however, what caused the seizure.

Just three weeks ago, Etheridge gave birth to a girl in Los Angeles. The baby is the second child for Etheridge and Brown, who have a 6-year-old son, Cassius.

Etheredge previously had a seizure, as Gossip Cop noted, in a Kissimmee, Florida, hotel room in 2012 while Bobby Brown was doing a soundcheck before a New Edition concert there. Similarly, she was rushed to a nearby hospital and recovered shortly after the incident.

Gossip Cop will update as soon as we receive an official statement about Etheredge’s latest seizure in Atlanta.