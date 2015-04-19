Bobby Brown says Bobbi Kristina Brown is awake, but it’s not clear if he meant she is actually conscious and out of her medically-induced coma.

Brown made the proclamation in the midst of performing at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas on Saturday. “I can say today, Bobbi is awake. She’s watching me.” Brown sounded emotional while making the statements, and the crowd, understandably, cheered in response.

But with no official word from Brown’s camp, his remarks can be interpreted in a number of different ways. Some have taken the comment at face value, believing that the 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina has been brought out of her coma and successfully regained consciousness, and perhaps even was somehow watching her dad’s concert from Atlanta. But others see Brown’s words as having religious undertones, suggesting that he was being more figurative than literal.

Brown sources have repeatedly said they are praying for a miracle and consider Bobbi Kristina alive, even though she is being sustained via life support. With that in mind, Brown may have been expressing his family’s belief that Bobbi Kristina is still with them, and on some level, aware of what is going on.

Bobbi Kristina has been in her medically-induced coma since she was found unconscious and face down in her bathtub in late January. When doctors attempted to bring her out of the coma nearly a month later, she began having seizures, forcing her to be put back under the sedation. Then, roughly a month after that, Bobbi Kristina was transferred to a rehabilitative center, as there was no more the hospital could do to improve her situation. And now here we are, another month after that.

As Gossip Cop recently reported, Brown has returned to performing concerts that he committed to before his daughter’s health crisis, which is why he was temporarily in Texas. Gossip Cop has reached out to find out if there has been a change in Bobbi Kristina’s medical status, and for the latest information on her current condition. We will have updates