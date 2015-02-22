Bobby Brown and Nick Gordon are engaging in a war of words over Bobbi Kristina Brown, and whether Gordon is allowed to visit her. Both sides released dueling statements on Sunday morning slamming the other party.

As Gossip Cop reported, Gordon took to Twitter on Saturday to publicly plea for visitation at the Atlanta hospital where Bobbi Kristina remains since she was found face-down and unconscious in a bathtub in their home last month. “Let me in the hospital to see my girl and let her hear my voice SHE WILL WAKE UP!!!” tweeted Gordon, several days after his attorney released a statement suggesting he had been banned from the facility. Lawyer Robert Kessler claimed, “Nick has been trying, privately, to do everything he can to see Bobbi Kristina cooperatively. He has respected the family’s wishes and for that reason alone has not returned to the hospital and risked a public confrontation.”

Bobby Brown, however, is now accusing Gordon of misrepresenting the situation. A statement released Sunday from his attorney Chris Brown says, “To address the continued and never ending media requests for comment about Mr. Gordon’s requests to visit Bobbi Kristina, let me be very clear, Mr. Gordon was offered an opportunity to potentially visit Bobbi Kristina and he declined to meet the terms of any possible visit. We are only concerned with individuals that can help Bobbi Kristina and bring resolution to this investigation. Obviously Mr. Gordon is not as desperate to visit Bobbi Kristina as he wants the world to believe.”

But Kessler, Gordon’s lawyer, is already firing back, saying, “Bobby Brown has consistently prohibited Nick, who Bobbi Kristina would want by her side, from being there. Per his own words, Mr. Brown has only ‘offered an opportunity to potentially meet with Bobbi Kristina’ if Nick were to meet certain conditions, conditions that we, his attorneys, have advised him not to meet, particularly in light of Mr. Brown’s inability to guarantee access,” he says (emphasis his).

The new statement continues, “But in an effort to do all he can to visit, Nick has repeatedly offered to meet with Mr. Brown privately to discuss his request in person, rather than through lawyers. Those offers have also been rejected. We hope Mr. Brown has a change of heart.” It is believed Gordon’s alleged unwillingness to meet with police, who are investigating whether foul play contributed to or caused Bobbi Kristina’s medical crisis, is why Bobby Brown has not agreed to visitation. Gossip Cop will continue to have updates.

