Bobby Brown’s family is filming a reality show while his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown fights for her life. And parts of the series will deal with Bobbi Kristina being in a medically induced coma after being found face down and unconscious in her bathtub in late January. Bobby Brown, however, will not appear in the show and no footage from the hospital will be used.

Among those who are slated to be on the reality show are Brown’s two sisters Tina and Leolah and their children, and in addition to their interactions with each other, they will discuss Bobbi Kristina’s condition at length. Of course, Brown’s sister Tina and nephew Shayne have already appeared on TV, and they weren’t exactly reliable sources of information. As Gossip Cop reported in early February, Shayne said his cousin Bobbi Kristina was “getting better.” And when Tina was asked where she saw Bobbi Kristina in a month, Bobbi Kristina’s aunt said on the “Fiji Islands, something, on the beach.”

Brown’s sister Leolah was also on the FOX affiliate in Atlanta last month, and she told the TV station that Bobbi Kristina was “opening her eyes” and “doing well right now.” Nearly a month has passed and the prognosis remains grim, with Bobbi Kristina having suffered seizures during the brief time she was removed from a medically induced coma. None of what Tina, Shayne and Leolah have said appears to be remotely true.

Leolah’s track record on TV is not exactly stellar. In 2012, Gossip Cop reported that Ray J slammed her for alleging on HLN’s “Dr. Drew” show that he plied Whitney Houston with drugs before she died. Lawyers for Ray J called Leolah’s statements on the show “defamatory.”

From a production standpoint, Gossip Cop suspects it could be an uphill battle to even get the reality series aired since its stars’ statements may not pass a network’s legal department. And from practical standpoint, while reality TV is often based on outrageous circumstances and comments, it would be hard to watch a show with people painting a rosy outcome for Bobbi Kristina when everything else indicates otherwise.

