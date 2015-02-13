Bobby Brown has released a new statement regarding his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who’s been in a coma, fighting for life, since being discovered unconscious in her bathtub on January 31.

In his comments on Friday, Brown and his attorney asked that the media not give credence to updates from family members they say are unfamiliar with Bobbi Kristina’s current condition, specifically her cousin, Jerod Brown.

The elder Brown’s legal counsel, Christopher Brown, says in a statement, “At this time it is requested that the media cease speaking with unauthorized members of the family. The integrity of the events that led to the hospitalization of Bobbi Kristina must remain uncompromised.”

It continues, “Various members of the family have provided media interviews, however, none of them are approved visitors to see Bobbi Kristina. None of them have firsthand knowledge of Bobbi Kristina’s treatment and the medical staff at Emory University Hospital has not communicated with them.”

The statement adds, “In [particular], Jerod Brown aka Jerod Carter aka YF Kennedy, continues to [make] statements and appear on television, however, he has not had any communication with Bobby Brown or the Houston family. He must be disregarded. Please do not attend any ‘meet and greet’ organized by Jerod Brown as he is unable to provide access to Bobbi Kristina or information on her condition. This is a criminal investigation and we do not need this side show.”

Bobby Brown himself says, “We continue to request privacy in this matter. We thank everyone that supports Bobbi Kristina and God is hearing our prayers.” There have been conflicting versions of Bobbi Kristina’s prognosis, inside and outside of the family, in recent days, as the 21-year-old clings to life support as family and friends pray for her recovery, however grim her doctors’ predictions.