Bobbi Kristina Brown's care is now in the hands of her official co-guardians.

Bobbi Kristina's father Bobby Brown and her aunt Pat Houston have been appointed as her co-guardians, according to a statement from their attorneys to ET.

"Both Mr. Brown and Ms. Houston are jointly responsible for decisions related to Krissi's care and medical needs," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the court also appointed Bedelia Hargrove as Bobbi Kristina's conservator. "Ms. Hargrove is responsible for Krissi's assets, including her likeness, rights and legal claims," it says.

It seems all involved are satisfied with the new arrangement. "Both parties are delighted with the Court's decision and are working harmoniously to ensure Krissi receives the best possible medical care," the statement concludes.

Bobbi Kristina has been on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma since she was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Jan. 31. Bobbi Kristina turned 22 on March 4 and was moved to an Atlanta rehabilitation facility later that month.