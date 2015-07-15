Bobby Brown's newborn has a name perfectly fitting for the daughter of an R&B king!

The birth certificate reveals the baby girl's name as Bodhi Jameson Rein Brown.

Etheredge was induced last week at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital and gave birth at 10:24 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 9, as TMZ reported. Bodhi is Etheredge's second child -- she shares five-year-old son Cassius with Brown -- and Brown's sixth.

While Bodhi is a bit of an unusual name, it should sound still familiar to pop culture fans: Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox gave their son, born Feb. 24, 2014, the moniker Bodhi Ransom; celebrity chef Tom Colicchio blessed

his almost six-year-old son Luka Bodhi; and it's also the first name of Patrick Swayze's infamous character in the now cult classic Point Break.

The name Bodhi means "enlightenment" or "awakening" in Sanskrit. It is a Buddhist concept associated with the state of nirvana, as Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, was said to have received enlightenment under a large fig known as a Bodhi tree.

Despite welcoming their new bundle of joy, Brown and Etheredge, who were married in 2012, are still in the middle of dealing with a family tragedy. Bobbi Kristina Brown, Brown's daughter with the late Whitney Houston, has been receiving treatment at a hospice center near Atlanta since mid-June. In January, Bobbi Kristina, 22, was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia.