Bobby Flay and his wife have called it quits.

The celebrity chef and Stephanie March have been separated for three weeks, sources confirm to ET. The same sources confirm that divorce is imminent for Flay, 50, and the "Law & Oder: SVU" actress, 40.

Flay and March married 10 years ago on Feb. 20, 2005. They dated for four years before they married.

March is Bobby's third marriage. He was previously married to chef Debra Ponzek and former Robin Leach Talk Food co-host Kate Connelly, with whom he shares daughter Sophie, 19.

His most recent Instagram is with Sophie at the White House's Easter egg roll. "Hey dads with young daughters..This is what 19 looks like," he captioned the cute picture.