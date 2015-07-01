Brad Pitt did not wear shoe lifts on the set of his new movie The Big Short to gain some height over his slightly taller co-stars Christian Bale and Ryan Gosling while filming scenes with them. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk this ridiculous story. We’re told it’s just “not true.”

According to OK!, Pitt, who stands at five feet and eleven inches, is insecure about his height and wanted to be taller than his co-stars, who are each six feet. A supposed insider for the tabloid says, “Brad hates feeling like he just missed the mark [of six feet], so he compensates by giving himself a boost.” The source further alleges that wearing lifts is a pattern for Pitt, who also put on a pair while filming 2011’s Moneyball so he could tower over five feet, seven inch co-star Jonah Hill. “He believes that being tall makes for a striking visual,” adds the magazine’s so-called source.

A skeptic might suspect the tabloid simply took the movie’s title, The Big Short, and created an entirely fabricated tale about Pitt feeling short next to his one-inch taller co-stars. It would be understandable since OK! is the same magazine Gossip Cop busted when it falsely claimed Pitt and George Clooney were going to do a remake of The Odd Couple. It’s also the ill-informed tabloid that Gossip Cop repeatedly corrected when it featured two cover stories about how Pitt and Angelina Jolie were expecting twins last year.

Regardless, Gossip Cop checked in with a source connected to the star and we’re told the heels at OK! got it wrong again. Talk of Pitt wearing lifts to be taller than Gosling and Bale, says our insider, is simply “not true.”

