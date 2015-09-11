Brad Pitt did NOT send newlyweds Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux an expensive vase as a wedding gift, despite a fabricated new tabloid report. Gossip Cop can exclusively bust this rumor. We’re told it’s “totally made-up.”

The National Enquirer quotes a so-called “insider” as saying that Pitt bought his ex-wife and her new husband “a big Baccarat Crystal vase filled with sunflowers, and sent it over with a note of congratulations.” The tabloid then alleges Theroux was upset by Pitt’s present and refused to put the vase on display in his and Aniston’s home.

According to the magazine, Pitt is rooting for Aniston and Theroux’s happiness, but not for selfless reasons. Instead, says the tabloid, he’s hoping the focus on his ex-wife’s new relationship will help the public forget about his own supposed “troubled marriage” to Angelina Jolie. “The vase came just from Brad, so we’re wondering if Angelina even knows about it,” adds the alleged “source.”

There’s not a shred of truth to the Enquirer’s story, which once again wraps Pitt, Aniston, and their significant others into a convoluted tale. Gossip Cop has corrected numerous false stories created by the tabloid involving Pitt and Aniston, who actually divorced more than a decade ago. In November we busted the magazine for wrongly claiming Aniston and Jolie were headed for a major catfight at the Oscars. And Gossip Cop also debunked the tabloid’s tale that Aniston was getting a facelift before attending George Clooney’s wedding so she could look good when she ran into Pitt. Aniston never had a facelift, nor did she or even Pitt attend Clooney’s wedding for that matter.

The Enquirer’s latest story in its ongoing and highly inaccurate Pitt-Aniston saga is similarly untrue. A rep for Aniston exclusively tells Gossip Cop Pitt never sent a wedding gift and the entire report is “made-up.”