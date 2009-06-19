LOS ANGELES (AP) -- After over 16 years of marriage, actors Bradley Whitford and Jane Kaczmarek (KAZ'-mehr-IKH) are divorcing.

Whitford's publicist, Melissa Kates, says the "The West Wing" actor and "Malcom in the Middle" actress are divorcing.

The couple were married in August 1992 and have three children.

Kaczmarek currently stars as a judge on TNT's "Raising the Bar." Whitford starred in a Broadway revival of "Boeing-Boeing" last year.