Brandi Glanville is setting the record straight about not returning full-time for the next season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

In a new interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, the 42-year-old reality star confirms she's only coming back "for a little bit" next season, and explains why it was her decision to limit her appearance. It's no secret that Brandi was portrayed as the villain among her fellow housewives Eileen Davidson, Yolanda Foster, Kim Richards, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump -- and it seems that finally caught up with her.

"Last year was a really tough year for me because I felt like I played ball with everyone -- I gave my all to the show and then when it aired I felt like, 'Oh my God, they did me no favors in the editing room,'" she says about her less than flattering portrayal. "I got really upset and a little depressed. But you don't get a say. They're making a show -- they don't care about us."

WATCH: Kim Richards Will Not Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

She also says being on the show took a toll on her personally.

"I was doing things to my own detriment that I couldn't explain -- like throwing wine in someone's face and I'm not sure why," she laughs, referring to the memorable episode in which she threw wine at Eileen's face. "I slapped Vanderpump. I really don't know why. At the end of the day, I got so much hate from social media."

She stresses that despite reports, she wasn't fired from the Bravo show. In fact, she claims she actually turned down half a million dollars to appear full-time -- a big change from the $16,000 she says she was initially paid her first year when she appeared as a "friend of." She says she earned $136,000 for season two, and even more for season three.

"I have so much more on my plate than this show," she explains. "I talked to producers, I really didn't want to come back. I have other offers to do other things and I said, 'Listen, I will come back if it makes sense -- if it's with Yolanda or of it's with Kim. Otherwise, I don't talk to any of the other ladies, and I don't like them."

Still, how will the show go on without its resident drama-maker?

"I think the show will be successful but it will be different," Brandi muses. "It's just gonna be completely different. I mean, it'll be interesting to see who turns on who. You still have to make a show."

As for her relationship with Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen, Brandi says she can't tell if the Bravo television personality likes her or not.

"I think that people think that he's best friends with all the housewives -- he definitely has a few that are his real friends -- but I don't know if he likes me," she admits. "I can't kiss ass, it's not in my makeup. And every other housewife, they all kiss his ass."

WATCH: Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure If She'll Return to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'