Ludacris hosted a pool party at Rehab inside Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel on Sunday to celebrate the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight, but things turned violent when a huge brawl erupted between several men and women.

In the footage of the fight, about a half dozen people can been seen fighting. Security did their best to break up the melee, but things turned ugly very fast. At one point in the video, a door can be seen getting knocked off the hinges. Ludacris was not involved in the fight, and it’s not clear what started the brawl. The rapper has also made no mention of the fight on his social media pages.

As Gossip Cop reported, thousands of people flocked to Las Vegas over the weekend to watch “the fight of the century'” between Mayweather and Pacquiao. Even though reigning champ Mayweather beat his opponent, many people felt the 12-round fight didn’t live up to the hype and was a bit uneventful.

Following the boxing match, Ludacris even tweeted, “Glad my Boi won but DAMN I wanted to see a KNOCKOUT tonight! Boxing starting to get real boring! Missing the Tyson Days.”