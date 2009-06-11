Bret Michaels ain't lookin' for nothin' but a good explanation.

The Poison frontman says he's "trying to remain very positive and somewhat humorous" about the mishap that left him with a broken nose and busted lip at the Tony awards.

But he's expressing dismay that the organization didn't show more concern for his condition.

The rocker released a rambling, self-effacing and laugh-out-loud funny statement Thursday night, signing it "Broadway" Bret Michaels.

The 700-plus word document spells out in painful detail how he was clocked in the head by a descending set piece while exiting the Radio City Music Hall stage Sunday night after a performance of "Nothin' But a Good Time."

His other beef: Missing Anne Hathaway at the after-parties, because "she is hot."