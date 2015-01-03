Brian McKnight sang the national anthem before Saturday’s NFL playoff game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte. Check out the video!

His rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” made such a positive impression on viewers, not only did his own name start to trend on Twitter — so did Wayne Brady’s. (Apparently, a lot of people were confused and thought Brady was doing the honors.) Even some of the players seemed to really get into it.

The critically acclaimed R&B singer made waves back in 2012 with a much different kind of anthem. McKnight recorded an X-rated track as a thank-you tribute to adult video portal YouPorn.com. We won’t get into the specifics, but it was quite the song. When he faced backlash over his sexually explicit lyrics, McKnight took some not-so-subtle jabs at performers like Chris Brown and R. Kelly.