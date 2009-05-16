WASILLA, Alaska (AP) -- Gov. Sarah Palin's oldest daughter is now a high school graduate.

Palin family spokeswoman Meghan Stapleton says 18-year-old Bristol Palin received her Wasilla High School diploma Thursday night at a ceremony with her fellow classmates at the Wasilla Sports Complex.

The teenager gave birth in December to son Tripp but has since separated from Levi Johnston, the boy's father.

She is now a Teen Ambassador for The Candie's Foundation, an organization devoted to educating teenagers about the consequences of teen pregnancy.

Her mother in August was picked as the GOP nominee for vice president and shortly after announced her daughter was pregnant.