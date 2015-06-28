Bristol Palin is angry.

Mere days after Instagramming that she was staying positive, the staunchly conservative public speaker took to her blog on Sunday to blast the "ass-----" who were criticizing her for yet another pregnancy outside of marriage.

"Here are the things you should all get straight before you continue to mock me, judge me, and talk about me," Palin wrote. "None of us are perfect. I made a mistake, but it's not the mistake all these giddy ass----- have loved to assume."

PHOTOS: Check out these stars who posed nude while they were pregnant!

Bristol claims the pregnancy was actually planned. "Everyone knows I wanted more kids, to have a bigger family," she explains. "Believing I was heading that way, I got ahead of myself. Things didn't go as planned, but life keeps going. Life moves on."

Which seems to imply the father is ex-fiance Dakota Meyer, who Bristol was engaged with in March before calling off the wedding last month. On Saturday, Meyer broke his silence on Facebook, calling the media a "dog and pony show," but neither party has confirmed that he is, in fact, the baby daddy.

"I do not regret this baby," Bristol says. "This baby is not a disappointment, and I cannot wait to be a mom times two. Tripp is going to make the best big brother!!"

NEWS: Find out why Bristol Palin is lashing out at "hilarious" Miley Cyrus

Bristol also says that she knew she "would be completely crucified" when she announced her second pregnancy -- she's already mother to 6-year-old Tripp with another ex-fiance, Levi Johnston -- but never considered an abortion. ("NO MATTER WHAT THE CIRCUMSTANCE.")

"I know you remember me most from when Mom [Sarah Palin] ran for Vice President," she protests. "However, I'm not 17 anymore, I am 24. I've been employed at the same doctor's office for over six years now; I own a home; I have a well-rounded, beautiful son."

She concluded, "I am pregnant. This is not the ideal situation, but life is important even if it's not in the most absolute ideal circumstance. This is more confirmation on what I've always stood for. I've always been pro-life and I am standing for life now. Deal with it."