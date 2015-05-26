Bristol Palin broke her silence about her broken engagement to Dakota Meyer in a blog post, saying, “This is a painful time for family and friends and I would just really appreciate your prayers.” She went on to thank her fans for their “love and support.”

“I feel like I need to address the elephant-in-the-room on this blog, since you guys have been with me through thick and thin,” Palin wrote. “When I first got engaged, you were the first ones I wanted to tell.”

“I guess you have seen by now that the wedding — that was supposed to happen last weekend — was called off,” she noted. “I’m sure you’ve seen this has been all over the media, but this is a painful time for family and friends and I would just really appreciate your prayers.”

Palin concluded, “I know God’s plan is greater than anything else, and Tripp and I are in Alaska beginning to rebuild our lives under much different circumstances than we anticipated. Thank you for all of your love and support.”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Palin and Meyer called off their wedding earlier this month, just days before the scheduled nuptials. Palin’s mother, Sarah Palin, announced the news on her Facebook, saying “Trust in God’s timing. It’s better to wait a while and have things fall into place than to rush and have things fall apart.”

Now it seems Palin and Meyer are over completely. The couple had gotten engaged back in March after meeting each other during an episode of the reality show “Amazing America With Sarah Palin.” What do you think of Palin’s statement?

