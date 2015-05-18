Bristol Palin called off her marriage to U.S. Marine veteran Dakota Meyer just a few days ahead of her May 23 wedding. Palin’s mother, Sarah Palin, made the announcement on her Facebook page on Monday. The former Alaska Governor posted a photo that read: “Trust in God’s timing. It’s better to wait a while and have things fall into place than to rush and have things fall apart.”

The one-time vice-presidential candidate captioned the religious message, “Bristol and Dakota couldn’t be more thankful for the love and support of family and friends over the past months while preparing for their wedding. They have informed loved ones that unfortunately the announced celebration planned for May 23 will not be held.” She added that there will still be a get-together and barbeque in Kentucky to “celebrate life in general.”

Bristol also commented on the split on her mom’s Facebook page, dismissing rumors that Meyer had “secret wives.” Reports recently surfaced claiming the highly decorated war veteran had secretly married someone while he was still a teenager, but had never gotten divorced. “Dakota and I discussed our past relationships prior to our engagement,” wrote Bristol, adding, “Dakota was legally divorced years ago. As usual, false stories and dramatically written headlines begging controversy should be disregarded.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Bristol and Meyer got engaged in March 2015 after meeting in Alaska last year while he was filming an episode of the reality show “Amazing America With Sarah Palin.”