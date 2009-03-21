LONDON (AP) -- The publicist for British reality TV star Jade Goody says she has died at home after a long and public battle with cervical cancer.

The mother-of-two is best known for much-mocked television appearances but many have described her response to terminal cancer as brave.

As with much of her later life, 27-year-old Goody's final weeks were spent in the media spotlight. Bald and pale from chemotherapy, pictures of Goody have appeared daily in the British press. She married just weeks before her death.

Publicist Max Clifford said Goody died in her sleep at home in Upshire, southeast England, early Sunday.

She became well-known after appearing on the reality show "Big Brother." She learned of her diagnosis for cancer while appearing on the Indian version of the show.