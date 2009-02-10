BEIJING (AP) -- British rock band Oasis will play their first China concerts in Beijing and Shanghai in early April, the musicians announced on their Web site.

The shows will take place April 3 at Beijing's Capital Arena and April 5 at the Shanghai Grand Stage as part of a world tour promoting their latest release, "Dig Out Your Soul."

The band will also play a previously announced show in Hong Kong on April 7.

"Oasis are excited to announce their first-ever shows in China as part of their current world tour," the band said in the announcement.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis broke out with their 1994 album "Definitely Maybe," as part of the 1990s Britpop explosion.

Oasis are one of a growing number of Western musical acts traveling to China, following the Rolling Stones and Elton John. Growing exposure to foreign tastes has created fans among middle class Chinese, although audiences at such concerts tend to be drawn heavily from China's large expatriate population.

China closely regulates live performances, even more so since Icelandic singer Bjork embarrassed authorities by shouting "Tibet!" at the end of a Shanghai concert last year.

Bands are forced to submit set lists beforehand, and the Rolling Stones were asked not to play several songs with suggestive lyrics during their 2006 China debut, including "Brown Sugar," "Honky Tonk Woman," "Beast of Burden" and "Let's Spend the Night Together."

Last year, bandleader Harry Connick Jr. was forced to make last-minute changes to his show in Shanghai because an old song list was mistakenly submitted to Chinese authorities to secure the performance permit for the concert. Authorities insisted he play the songs on the original list, even though his band did not have the music for them.