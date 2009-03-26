Britney Spears acted like a New Jersey native yesterday, making a pit stop at the Mall at Short Hills on March 25, reports Life & Style.

With her mom, Lynne, and two bodyguards in tow, Britney spent a few hours shopping and eating at the upscale mall, which includes stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Gucci and Jimmy Choo.

Britney hit the Guess store, an employee tells Life & Style: "Britney was in the store for around 45 minutes and was dancing around while trying on clothes. She bought a few Marciano shirts and dresses and actually left in something I picked out for her."

Other mall employees say Brit also shopped in Charles David and Bebe, and posed for pictures with fans in Bloomingdale's.

All that shopping must have made her hungry, since she stopped at classic diner-style restaurant Johnny Rockets, where she sampled a little of everything but settled for some milk shakes and chili fries.

"She was having a blast," a server tells Life & Style. "She was cheering on the waiters while they were singing and dancing."

Too bad nobody alerted Kevin James. Short Hills almost had the makings of "Mall Cop 2" on their hands.