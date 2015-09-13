Britney Spears knows how to have some birthday fun!

The 33-year-old pop star held a joint birthday for her sons, Jayden Federline and Sean Federline. From the looks on their faces, the trio had a blast at the Skatelab in Simi Valley, California, on Saturday.

Why a double celebration? The boys' birthdays are just days apart! Jayden turned 9 on Sept. 8, while Sean will turn 10 on Monday.

The "Toxic" singer even posted a silly selfie with her birthday boys on Instagram. "Happy birthday to my boys," she gushed. "Love you so much Jayden and Preston!"

Spears also shared pictures of her little skater boys enjoying themselves at the skateboard-themed party, which included a custom made DJ-inspired cake. "Thank you @skatelab and @lindacohencakepops for making this day so special," she wrote.

The boys' father and Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, also attended the party and was very impressed by the sweet treats. "This cake is so dope," he wrote on Instagram.