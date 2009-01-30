Britney Spears Music News
Entertainment Tonight Her latest album goes platinum. Britney Spears has reached a highly impressive milestone with her latest, chart-topping music. Britney's Circus album has officially been certified Platinum by the R.I.A.A., the star's Web site has announced. Circus shot to No. 1 on the Billboard chart and sold more than 500,000 copies in its first week.
