Britney Spears slammed an audience member at her Las Vegas concert on Wednesday, after hecklers allegedly called her a “fat b----.”

As Gossip Cop has reported, Spears is in the midst of her “Piece of Me” residency at the AXIS auditorium inside Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The set is designed to make a club-like atmosphere, allowing the pop star to be very close to her fans in the audience. That seemed to be a serious drawback, however, at last night’s show.

Spears was nearing the encore when some attendees apparently started bad-mouthing her. Though it doesn’t seem to have been caught on camera, at least one person is reported to have called the star a “fat b----." But in footage posted online of the moments afterward, Spears is heard saying "f---ing a------" with her back to the audience.

The singer has made no mention of the incident on social media, and Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for comment on what exactly went down. The concert was actually the kick-off of the eighth leg of Spears’ successful residency, and her first show in more than a month. She has dates scheduled through May, when Spears then goes on a break until August.

