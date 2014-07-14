It's Britney, b----! Britney Spears returned to her teen pop style of yore this past weekend, popping on a teeny white crop top while out in Los Angeles.

Spears, 32, who famously flaunted her abs throughout much of the early 2000s, bared her midriff once again on Sunday, July 13. She showed her slim stomach in the floral lace top, which featured a triangle cutout at the hem.

PHOTOS: Britney Spears through the years

She paired the revealing tank with grey trouser shorts and a pair of chunky slide-on cork wedges with spikes at the toe.

The pop star continued her love affair with hats, choosing an off-white fedora with a ribbon pattern. She also wore silver hoop earrings and retro-inspired white sunglasses.

PHOTOS: Britney's love life

Her slim figure is the result of frequent trips to the gym, as Spears has been seen getting her fitness on regularly as of late.

The "Perfume" singer's time in California is scheduled around a break from her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. The two-year gig is on an early summer hiatus and will pick back up in mid-August.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

See what your favorite celebrities are doing this week

Check out famous celeb aunts

Is Britney Spears single again?