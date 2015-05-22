Britney Spears’ upcoming album is NOT being canceled, despite a new claim. Gossip Cop can exclusively correct the rumor, which began on Twitter and was then spread by a few blogs. We’re told it’s absolutely not true.

According to a music-centric Twitter account with the handle @MusicBizSpy, “Britney’s label is considering cancelling her album release due to failure of ’Pretty Girls’ to impact on sales and AirPlay.” But it’s all untrue.

As Gossip Cop reported, “Pretty Girls,” which was released a little more than a couple of weeks ago, brings together Spears and Iggy Azalea. The two sang the song live for the first time ever at last Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards to a warm reception. Their performance also mimicked the video for “Pretty Girls,” which is a homage to the ’80s comedy Earth Girls Are Easy, featuring Spears as a Valley Girl and Azalea as an alien, trying to blend in like a Valley Girl. To date, “Pretty Girls” is a respectable number 29 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and number 23 on its Mainstream Top 40 chart.

Regardless, the rumor about her “label considering canceling her album” is just a rumor, and not an accurate one either. A source close to the label tells Gossip Cop exclusively, “There’s no such truth” to talk of her upcoming record being scrapped.