Britney Spears and Charlie Ebersol have reportedly split. Gossip Cop has reached out for confirmation.

Us Weekly claims the pop star and the producer recently broke up after eight months together. Spears appears to have deleted all her Instagram pictures of Ebersol. She has not mentioned a breakup, however, nor has Ebersol, who still has his photos with Spears on his own Instagram account.

Spears and Ebersol were first linked last fall, with the singer confirming the romance in November. The relationship became pretty serious, pretty quickly, with Ebersol taking family vacations with Spears and her two sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, from her marriage to Kevin Federline. Spears and Ebersol surprised each other for their respective birthdays in December, and spent Christmas together.

The couple was not shy about showing off their love on social media, and posted tributes to each other for Valentine’s Day. They attended the Billboard Music Awards and posed on the red carpet together in May. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop corrected a false tabloid story that wrongly claimed Spears was “secretly planning a wedding,” and even considering eloping in Las Vegas.

Prior to Ebersol, Spears was in a relationship with David Lucado. She dumped him last August after he was caught on video apparently cheating on her. Before that, the star was engaged to Jason Trawick.