Britney Spears’ conservatorship may go on indefinitely. The singer has been under conservatorship since January 2008 after her well-documented meltdown in late 2007, which resulted in her being placed on a psychiatrist hold.

Her father Jamie Spears has been her conservator since the beginning, and reportedly everyone is so satisfied with how things are going, there seems to be no reason to have the conservatorship end. (At one point, Spears’ former fiance Jason Trawick was a co-conservator as well.) Jamie’s responsibilities as a conservator are to ensure his daughter is OK day-to-day and that her finances are being run properly, both of which were a mess several years ago.

As you’ll recall, there were such incidents as when Spears locked herself in a bathroom with Jayden, shaved her head, and took an umbrella to Kevin Federline’s car. Those days, however, are long gone and seem almost unbelievable compared to how Spears comports herself these days. By all accounts, Spears has been a good mom to her two sons, and she’s had a number of healthy relationships.

With everything going smoothly in her personal life, and Spears making and retaining big-money, TMZ says the conservatorship could go on “indefinitely,” and no one, including the singer has a problem with that.

