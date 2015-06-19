Britney Spears was subjected to a full body scan at LAX on Thursday after she failed to pass through the airport’s metal detectors three times. See video below.

The pop star and her boys were heading out of town, when, just like everyone else, they had to go through security in order to be granted access to their flight’s gate. Video captured at the scene shows Spears was joined by a bodyguard, and like most parents, had to wrangle a toy from one of her sons. She then sets off the metal detector, and reaches back to the conveyor belt to take something off.

Attempt number two is also unsuccessful, and then so is the third. Spears looks thoroughly perplexed about the issue, and even lifts her sun hat to show she’s not hiding anything. The singer was then escorted to the full body scanner, where she raised her arms and gave the cameras a closer look. And even that took two tries before Spears was finally given clearance.

It’s still not clear what the problem was, but we’re sure the TSA was just doing its job. Of course, Spears is not the first celebrity to get stopped at a security checkpoint. Just over a year ago, Verne Troyer shared a picture of an agent searching the back of his pants as he bent over. And in 2011, as Gossip Cop noted at the time, former MTV VJ and Miss USA Susie Castillo posted an emotional video after being “molested” during a pat-down. See the video of Britney Spears at the LAX metal detector, and tell us what you think.