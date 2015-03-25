Britney Spears is raising two "little men," performing in Las Vegas several nights a week and still managing to have a romantic relationship with producer Charlie Ebersol. All that to say she's in a "real good place."

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," the 33-year-old pop princess tells People magazine. Spears and her sons, Sean Preston, 9, and Jayden James, 8, cover the latest issue of the weekly magazine, and the "Slave 4 U" singer goes into detail about what goes on in the Spears household -- including how her sons feel about the new man in her life.

NEWS: Britney Spears Shows Off Her Amazing Abs at Son Jayden's Soccer Game

"They relate to him really well and they have fun together," says Spears, who started dating Ebersol, 32, several months ago. "He's refreshing to be around and really lighthearted."

Despite being one of the most famous women in pop music, Spears' life seems pretty normal. "Homework is a priority," she says of raising her boys, whose father is her ex-husband Kevin Federline. "We have a reward system that helps motivate them: if they get so many As, they get one toy a month."

When it comes to the personalities of her sons, "Preston is very opinionated, very expressive, and if he doesn't like something, he's going to tell you. But he has a huge heart, he's a good kid and he has manners."

PHOTOS: 6 Reasons We Love Britney Spears on Instagram

Spears quips that her oldest recently asked to be paid for his chores. "Preston just asked for a high allowance -- like $10 a week or $20 a week -- but we'll see!"

As for her 8-year-old, "Jayden is sweet, very soft-spoken, kinda funny. He's adorable -- a mamma's boy."

VIDEO: Christina Aguilera's Britney Spears Impression Is Amazing

While Spears shows no signs of letting up when it comes to her busy lifestyle, she tells People that her sons are her top priority. "My kids come first in my life, bottom line."

She adds, "I'm very blessed."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Celeb PDA for March 2015

Stars on the beach Instagram edition for 2015

How The Stars Celebrated Valentine's Day 2015