Talk about a hot soccer mom.

Britney Spears put her super-flat stomach on display at her son Jayden's soccer game on Sunday -- rocking a frilly white crop top that showed off her belly button ring -- which she paired up with rolled-up skinny jeans and nude wedges. The 33-year-old singer was accompanied by her boyfriend, TV producer Charlie Ebersol.

Is it just us, or does Britney look better these days than she has in years?

The mother-of-two shared her secret to keeping her toned tummy in December, telling Women's Health that "dancing is a great cardio workout" because it's both "tough and fun at the same time."

"I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time," she explained. "I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio -- usually running -- move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and sit-ups, then finish it off with a stretch."

Clearly, her exercise routine is working for her!