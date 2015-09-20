It's not everyday Britney Spears teaches you how to dance to a Madonna song!

This is what happened to a group of girls at Rock It Dance Studio, who were surprised to learn that Spears would be their dance instructor for their class.

The 33-year-old pop princess taught tiny dancers some moves to the tune of Madonna's song "Give Me All Your Luvin.'"

WATCH: Britney Spears Celebrates Sons' Birthday With Fun Skater-Themed Party

Spears looked to be enjoying the class as much as her students, posting several Instagram videos.

"Surprised the girls at @rockitdancestudio today!" she told her 5.5. million followers on Saturday. "Thx for letting me take over your class @lenagold! They rocked it."

WATCH: Britney Spears Is a Magical Mermaid as She Enjoys a Swim With Her Sons

"Time to happy dance," she captioned one of the videos of her tiny dancers.

"L-U-V dancing to my girl @madonna," Spears wrote for another video post.

She gushed, "Today was so much fun."

Could one of these girls be the next Britney Spears?!